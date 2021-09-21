A nearly fatal bout with COVID-19 drove the Harris family to do something they had been on the fence about before. They got the vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814740
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-NB001-927
|Filename:
|DOD_108583501
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Covid Vaccine- Testimony, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT