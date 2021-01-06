Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EPICC COVID-19 research study

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    One of the COVID-19 research studies Tripler is participating in is in partnership with the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS), Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program on the Epidemiology, Immunology, and Clinical Characteristics of Emerging Infectious Diseases with Pandemic Potential – also known as the EPICC COVID-19 Research Study.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 17:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 814739
    VIRIN: 210601-O-QQ208-802
    Filename: DOD_108583471
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: HI, US

    COVID-19
    EPICC

