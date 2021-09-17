During their initial push into field training environment Soldiers of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division joint readiness training center rotation here at Folk Polk, Louisiana, the Soldiers were air assaulted into an undisclosed area and stood ready to take on the challenges to come.
The Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) focuses on improving unit readiness by providing realistic, stressful, joint and combined arms training.
Being Trained, disciplined, fit, cohesive, and ready to win the future fight, training events like these are paramount to the division's readiness and routine rotations to the Joint Readiness Training Center validate their efforts.
The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) provides the nation an unmatched expeditionary Air Assault capability to conduct forcible entry and other worldwide unified land operations in support of combatant commanders.
This work, 3/101 Air Assaults into JRTC, by SFC Jacob Connor
