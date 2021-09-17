3/101 Air Assaults into JRTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814733" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During their initial push into field training environment Soldiers of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division joint readiness training center rotation here at Folk Polk, Louisiana, the Soldiers were air assaulted into an undisclosed area and stood ready to take on the challenges to come.



The Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) focuses on improving unit readiness by providing realistic, stressful, joint and combined arms training.



Being Trained, disciplined, fit, cohesive, and ready to win the future fight, training events like these are paramount to the division's readiness and routine rotations to the Joint Readiness Training Center validate their efforts.



The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) provides the nation an unmatched expeditionary Air Assault capability to conduct forcible entry and other worldwide unified land operations in support of combatant commanders.