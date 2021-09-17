Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/101 Air Assaults into JRTC

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    During their initial push into field training environment Soldiers of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division joint readiness training center rotation here at Folk Polk, Louisiana, the Soldiers were air assaulted into an undisclosed area and stood ready to take on the challenges to come.

    The Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) focuses on improving unit readiness by providing realistic, stressful, joint and combined arms training.

    Being Trained, disciplined, fit, cohesive, and ready to win the future fight, training events like these are paramount to the division's readiness and routine rotations to the Joint Readiness Training Center validate their efforts.

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) provides the nation an unmatched expeditionary Air Assault capability to conduct forcible entry and other worldwide unified land operations in support of combatant commanders.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814733
    VIRIN: 210917-A-CT809-745
    Filename: DOD_108583375
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/101 Air Assaults into JRTC, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC
    Air Assault
    Training
    101st FORSCOM

