PACFLT Suicide Prevention Month Video Series (Part 4)

U.S. Pacific Fleet Chaplain, Capt. Michael Williams, urges Sailors to talk to someone if they are considering suicide. "You need to talk about it. It's not easy to talk about these kinds of feelings," he explained, "but it is so crucial."
