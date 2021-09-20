PACFLT Suicide Prevention Month Video Series (Part 4)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814732" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Pacific Fleet Chaplain, Capt. Michael Williams, urges Sailors to talk to someone if they are considering suicide. "You need to talk about it. It's not easy to talk about these kinds of feelings," he explained, "but it is so crucial."