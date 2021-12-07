B-roll package of the 3rd Maintenance Squadron Corrosion Control section refurbishing an F-4 Phantom II static display.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814731
|VIRIN:
|210704-F-MU239-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108583367
|Length:
|00:09:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll Package - Corrosion Control refurbishes F-4 Phantom II, by TSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
