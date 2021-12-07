Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Package - Corrosion Control refurbishes F-4 Phantom II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    B-roll package of the 3rd Maintenance Squadron Corrosion Control section refurbishing an F-4 Phantom II static display.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814731
    VIRIN: 210704-F-MU239-001
    Filename: DOD_108583367
    Length: 00:09:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package - Corrosion Control refurbishes F-4 Phantom II, by TSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER
    3WG
    3N0X6
    3MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT