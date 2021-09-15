Michigan Army Aviation conducts pre-accident rehearsal in Ionia

B-roll of civilian members of Ionia County’s Life EMS and the Berlin-Orange Fire Department practice aircraft extraction techniques with Michigan Army National Guard’s Sgt. 1st Class John Sheehan, the state standardization instructor for Joint Forces Headquarters, in Ionia, Michigan, Sept. 15, 2021. The Army Aviation Support Facility conducted cold-load and aircraft familiarity training with civilian partners during a pre-accident plan rehearsal. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814717
|VIRIN:
|210915-A-SD031-977
|Filename:
|DOD_108583148
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IONIA, MI, US
|Hometown:
|GRAND LEDGE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
