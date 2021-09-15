Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan Army Aviation conducts pre-accident rehearsal in Ionia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IONIA, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-roll of civilian members of Ionia County’s Life EMS and the Berlin-Orange Fire Department practice aircraft extraction techniques with Michigan Army National Guard’s Sgt. 1st Class John Sheehan, the state standardization instructor for Joint Forces Headquarters, in Ionia, Michigan, Sept. 15, 2021. The Army Aviation Support Facility conducted cold-load and aircraft familiarity training with civilian partners during a pre-accident plan rehearsal. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814717
    VIRIN: 210915-A-SD031-977
    Filename: DOD_108583148
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IONIA, MI, US 
    Hometown: GRAND LEDGE, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Army Aviation conducts pre-accident rehearsal in Ionia, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Army Aviation
    Army Aviation Support Facility
    Michigan National Guard
    MING
    Pre-Accident Rehearsal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT