    Bliss remembers during POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Team Bliss paused to reflect on the sacrifices of others and remembered those who have yet to make it home during the National Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Recognition Day observance at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. Hosted by the Bliss Garrison command, retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Williams, a former Apache helicopter pilot who was held by Iraqi forces for 20 days in 2003, was the guest speaker.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814696
    VIRIN: 210917-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 210917
    Filename: DOD_108582948
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss remembers during POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army

