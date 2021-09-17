Team Bliss paused to reflect on the sacrifices of others and remembered those who have yet to make it home during the National Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Recognition Day observance at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. Hosted by the Bliss Garrison command, retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Williams, a former Apache helicopter pilot who was held by Iraqi forces for 20 days in 2003, was the guest speaker.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814696
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|210917
|Filename:
|DOD_108582948
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bliss remembers during POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
