Bliss remembers during POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony

Team Bliss paused to reflect on the sacrifices of others and remembered those who have yet to make it home during the National Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Recognition Day observance at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. Hosted by the Bliss Garrison command, retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Williams, a former Apache helicopter pilot who was held by Iraqi forces for 20 days in 2003, was the guest speaker.