    Video Message to the Corps, Season 3, Episode 4

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The 28th Chief of the Dental Corps answers questions relating to readiness reporting and the future of the Corporate Dental System (CDS) as we move to MHS Genesis.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814695
    VIRIN: 210920-A-LH156-1001
    Filename: DOD_108582921
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: US

    Army Medicine
    Dental Corps
    BG Bagby

