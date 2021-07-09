Base-wide CFC campaign to begin Sept. 27

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814694" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2021 Combined Federal Campaign will kick off at Hanscom Sept. 27 with base organizers setting a goal to raise $75,000 and make 100 percent contact with military and civilian federal employees. In a video message to members of the workforce, Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, installation command chief, spoke about the opportunity to collectively make a difference during this year’s campaign.