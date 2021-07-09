Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Base-wide CFC campaign to begin Sept. 27

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    The 2021 Combined Federal Campaign will kick off at Hanscom Sept. 27 with base organizers setting a goal to raise $75,000 and make 100 percent contact with military and civilian federal employees. In a video message to members of the workforce, Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, installation command chief, spoke about the opportunity to collectively make a difference during this year’s campaign.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 13:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 814694
    VIRIN: 210907-F-JW594-001
    Filename: DOD_108582886
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base-wide CFC campaign to begin Sept. 27, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    66th Air Base Group
    2021 Combined Federal Campaign

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT