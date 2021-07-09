The 2021 Combined Federal Campaign will kick off at Hanscom Sept. 27 with base organizers setting a goal to raise $75,000 and make 100 percent contact with military and civilian federal employees. In a video message to members of the workforce, Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, installation command chief, spoke about the opportunity to collectively make a difference during this year’s campaign.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 13:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|814694
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-JW594-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108582886
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Base-wide CFC campaign to begin Sept. 27, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
