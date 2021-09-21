9/11 Anniversary B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814688" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll from Sheppard AFB's 9/11 20th anniversary video. Former wing commanders from the 82nd TRW and 80th FTW revisited Sheppard to give their unique perspectives on what it was like to see events unfold and their subsequent decisions on September 11th, 2001.