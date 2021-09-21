B-Roll from Sheppard AFB's 9/11 20th anniversary video. Former wing commanders from the 82nd TRW and 80th FTW revisited Sheppard to give their unique perspectives on what it was like to see events unfold and their subsequent decisions on September 11th, 2001.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814688
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-RR907-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108582807
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9/11 Anniversary B-Roll, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS
