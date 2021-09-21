Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Anniversary B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll from Sheppard AFB's 9/11 20th anniversary video. Former wing commanders from the 82nd TRW and 80th FTW revisited Sheppard to give their unique perspectives on what it was like to see events unfold and their subsequent decisions on September 11th, 2001.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814688
    VIRIN: 210921-F-RR907-002
    Filename: DOD_108582807
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Anniversary B-Roll, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    September 11th
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    B-Roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT