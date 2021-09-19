Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Ripley Hosts Open House Honoring Native Americans

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    B-Roll featuring Camp Ripley Open House Ceremony.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814666
    VIRIN: 210921-Z-DY230-1001
    Filename: DOD_108582636
    Length: 00:13:09
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Ripley Hosts Open House Honoring Native Americans, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    Fond Du Lac band of Lake Superior Chippewa
    Cedar Creek Drum Team
    Leech Lake band of Ojibwe Mille
    Lacs band of Ojibwe

