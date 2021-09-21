Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troop Walk Time Lapse

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Time lapse of Goodfellow students moving along the ‘Troop Walk’ during the day!

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814665
    VIRIN: 210921-F-MU509-127
    Filename: DOD_108582577
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    timelapse
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    AirForceNewswire

