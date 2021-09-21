U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Wilson, Tech. Sgt. Jewell Ramos, and Senior Airman Daniel Marrero-Maldonado from the 31st Maintenance Group submitted the Bomb Lift Yoke Torque Tool idea for the Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition. Two finalists will be chosen to represent Aviano Air Base at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa level for the Air Force Spark Tank competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 09:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|814654
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-XX000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108582498
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition: Bomb Lift Yoke Torque Tool, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT