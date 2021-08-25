379th EAES evacuate orphans and unaccompanied children from Afghanistan

The 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron worked to evacuate orphans and unaccompanied children, from Afghanistan in support of the evacuation operations Aug. 2021.
|08.25.2021
|09.21.2021 06:53
|Package
|814649
|210825-F-AL900-130
|DOD_108582335
|00:01:30
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|3
|3
