    379th EAES evacuate orphans and unaccompanied children from Afghanistan

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron worked to evacuate orphans and unaccompanied children, from Afghanistan in support of the evacuation operations Aug. 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 06:53
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    This work, 379th EAES evacuate orphans and unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Evacuee
    Afghanistan
    AUAB
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanistan Withdrawl

