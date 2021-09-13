Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Security Forces MWD and Black Cat Training

    INCIRLIK2021, 1, TURKEY

    09.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Military Working Dogs and their handlers from the 39th Security Forces Squadron teamed up with the U.S. Army Task Force Black Cats for joint force training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey on Sept. 13, 2021. The training was meant to introduce the MWDS and their handlers to helicopter operations, provide medical care training on the animals, and test their reactions to other real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 05:18
    Category: Package
    Location: INCIRLIK2021, 1, TR

    This work, 39th Security Forces MWD and Black Cat Training, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Incirlik #IncirlikAB #MWD #Miliatry Working Dogs #Army Black Cats

