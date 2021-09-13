39th Security Forces MWD and Black Cat Training

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dogs and their handlers from the 39th Security Forces Squadron teamed up with the U.S. Army Task Force Black Cats for joint force training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey on Sept. 13, 2021. The training was meant to introduce the MWDS and their handlers to helicopter operations, provide medical care training on the animals, and test their reactions to other real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Sari Seibert)
