Recovery after loss: MWD handler hones resiliency

Resiliency is the ability to withstand, recover and grow in the face of adversity.



SSgt. Keola Miller was deployed to Al Udeid in 2019 when he tragically lost his Military Working Dog, Wonder. Upon his return to AUAB, Miller has battled negative emotions and memories, but with this comes a story of hope, strength and resilience.