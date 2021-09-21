Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recovery after loss: MWD handler hones resiliency

    QATAR

    09.21.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Resiliency is the ability to withstand, recover and grow in the face of adversity.

    SSgt. Keola Miller was deployed to Al Udeid in 2019 when he tragically lost his Military Working Dog, Wonder. Upon his return to AUAB, Miller has battled negative emotions and memories, but with this comes a story of hope, strength and resilience.

    09.21.2021
    QA

    This work, Recovery after loss: MWD handler hones resiliency, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

