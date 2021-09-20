FEMA hosts incident management training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jeffrey Barone, deputy defense coordinating officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, instructs an incident management course he is coordinating for students from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, U.S. Army, Guam police department, Guam fire department, as well as the Government of Guam.



FEMA ALONG WITH DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AND MEMBERS OF HOMELAND SECURITY GET TOGETHER TO TRAIN IN COMBINING EFFORTS DURING INCIDENT MANAGEMENT FOR FUTURE EMERGENCIES.



SOUND BITE--JEFFREY BARONE, DEPUTY DEFENSE COORDINATING OFFICER, FEMA REGION 9 GUAM/CNMI



THIS TRAINING HOPES TO STRENGTHEN COMMUNICATION BETWEEN MULTI-ORGANIZATIONS DURING AN EMERGENCY