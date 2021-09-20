Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA hosts incident management training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Jeffrey Barone, deputy defense coordinating officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, instructs an incident management course he is coordinating for students from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, U.S. Army, Guam police department, Guam fire department, as well as the Government of Guam.

    FEMA ALONG WITH DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AND MEMBERS OF HOMELAND SECURITY GET TOGETHER TO TRAIN IN COMBINING EFFORTS DURING INCIDENT MANAGEMENT FOR FUTURE EMERGENCIES.

    SOUND BITE--JEFFREY BARONE, DEPUTY DEFENSE COORDINATING OFFICER, FEMA REGION 9 GUAM/CNMI

    THIS TRAINING HOPES TO STRENGTHEN COMMUNICATION BETWEEN MULTI-ORGANIZATIONS DURING AN EMERGENCY

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 23:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 814623
    VIRIN: 210920-F-XW824-1001
    Filename: DOD_108582041
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA hosts incident management training, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT