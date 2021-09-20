Jeffrey Barone, deputy defense coordinating officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, instructs an incident management course he is coordinating for students from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, U.S. Army, Guam police department, Guam fire department, as well as the Government of Guam.
FEMA ALONG WITH DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AND MEMBERS OF HOMELAND SECURITY GET TOGETHER TO TRAIN IN COMBINING EFFORTS DURING INCIDENT MANAGEMENT FOR FUTURE EMERGENCIES.
SOUND BITE--JEFFREY BARONE, DEPUTY DEFENSE COORDINATING OFFICER, FEMA REGION 9 GUAM/CNMI
THIS TRAINING HOPES TO STRENGTHEN COMMUNICATION BETWEEN MULTI-ORGANIZATIONS DURING AN EMERGENCY
This work, FEMA hosts incident management training, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
