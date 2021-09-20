Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment Hype Video

    09.20.2021

    Video by Pfc. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Soldiers performed an air assault mission during Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 10-13, 2021. Soldiers performed breaching skills and insertion skills on a marked objective. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment Hype Video, by PFC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    Pacific Division
    INDOPACOM
    IPACC21

