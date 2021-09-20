65th Brigade Engineer Battalion Hype Video

65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, Soldiers performed an air assault mission during Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 10-13, 2021. Soldiers performed breaching skills and insertion skills to blow up the marked objective. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)
