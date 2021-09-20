Jeffrey Barone, deputy defense coordinating officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Rhoda Basto, an employee with the Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 planning section, discuss the importance of an incident management course. Mr. Bastone is instructing students from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, U.S. Army, Guam police department, Guam fire department, as well as the Government of Guam.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 21:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|814610
|VIRIN:
|210920-F-XW824-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108581891
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy hosts incident management training, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
