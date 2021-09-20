Navy hosts incident management training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814610" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jeffrey Barone, deputy defense coordinating officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Rhoda Basto, an employee with the Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 planning section, discuss the importance of an incident management course. Mr. Bastone is instructing students from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, U.S. Army, Guam police department, Guam fire department, as well as the Government of Guam.