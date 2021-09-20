Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA hosts incident management training

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Jeffrey Barone, deputy defense coordinating officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Rhoda Basto, an employee with the Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 planning section, discuss the importance of an incident management course. Mr. Bastone is instructing students from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, U.S. Army, Guam police department, Guam fire department, as well as the Government of Guam.

    FEMA ALONG WITH DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AND MEMBERS OF HOMELAND SECURITY GET TOGETHER TO TRAIN IN COMBINING EFFORTS DURING INCIDENT MANAGEMENT FOR FUTURE EMERGENCIES

    SOUND BITE--JEFFREY BARONE, DEPUTY DEFENSE COORDINATING OFFICER, FEMA REGION 9 GUAM/CNMI

    THE TRAINING, NORMALLY ONLY FOR DOD PERSONNEL, WAS ALSO OPEN TO GOVERNMENT GUAM EMPLOYEES

    SOUND BITE--RHODA BASTO, DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES, COVID-19 PLANNING SECTION

    THE TRAINING WILL CONTINUE UNTIL THE END OF THE WEEK

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 21:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 814610
    VIRIN: 210920-F-XW824-1002
    Filename: DOD_108581891
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA hosts incident management training, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36WG

