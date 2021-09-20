FEMA hosts incident management training

Jeffrey Barone, deputy defense coordinating officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Rhoda Basto, an employee with the Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 planning section, discuss the importance of an incident management course. Mr. Bastone is instructing students from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, U.S. Army, Guam police department, Guam fire department, as well as the Government of Guam.
FEMA ALONG WITH DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AND MEMBERS OF HOMELAND SECURITY GET TOGETHER TO TRAIN IN COMBINING EFFORTS DURING INCIDENT MANAGEMENT FOR FUTURE EMERGENCIES
SOUND BITE--JEFFREY BARONE, DEPUTY DEFENSE COORDINATING OFFICER, FEMA REGION 9 GUAM/CNMI
THE TRAINING, NORMALLY ONLY FOR DOD PERSONNEL, WAS ALSO OPEN TO GOVERNMENT GUAM EMPLOYEES
SOUND BITE--RHODA BASTO, DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES, COVID-19 PLANNING SECTION
THE TRAINING WILL CONTINUE UNTIL THE END OF THE WEEK
