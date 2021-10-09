Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Engineer Support Battalion Squad Competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion, Cpl. William Redding, Lance Cpl. Kevin Seidensticker and Cpl. Thomas Spencer

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, compete during a squad competition, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Sep. 10, 2021. The Marines participated in the squad competition in remembrance of those effected by the 9/11 attacks. Throughout the competition, Marines were faced with obstacles intended to test the logistical warfighting capabilities of the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 19:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814607
    VIRIN: 210910-M-UV498-289
    PIN: 210910
    Filename: DOD_108581876
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, 7th Engineer Support Battalion Squad Competition, by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, Cpl William Redding, LCpl Kevin Seidensticker and Cpl Thomas Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    1ST MLG
    7TH ESB
    Marines

