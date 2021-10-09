7th Engineer Support Battalion Squad Competition

U.S. Marines with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, compete during a squad competition, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Sep. 10, 2021. The Marines participated in the squad competition in remembrance of those effected by the 9/11 attacks. Throughout the competition, Marines were faced with obstacles intended to test the logistical warfighting capabilities of the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)
|09.10.2021
|09.20.2021 19:31
|Package
|814607
|210910-M-UV498-289
|210910
|DOD_108581876
|00:00:56
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|2
|2
