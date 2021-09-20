Airmen from the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron disembark a jet and embrace their family members on the flightline at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 20, 2021. Six B-52H Stratofortresses from the 23rd Bomb Squadron and personnel were deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814601
|VIRIN:
|210920-F-DJ826-407
|Filename:
|DOD_108581778
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 23d EBS redeployment, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
