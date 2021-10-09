Aircrew from the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron embrace their family members, Sept. 10, 2021, on the flightline at Minot Air Force Base, ND. Six B-52H Stratofortresses from the 23rd Bomb Squadron and personnel were deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jesse Jenny)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814599
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-IP597-489
|Filename:
|DOD_108581715
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 23D EBS Redeployment, by A1C Jesse Jenny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
