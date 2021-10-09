Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23D EBS Redeployment

    09.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron embrace their family members, Sept. 10, 2021, on the flightline at Minot Air Force Base, ND. Six B-52H Stratofortresses from the 23rd Bomb Squadron and personnel were deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jesse Jenny)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814599
    VIRIN: 210910-F-IP597-489
    Filename: DOD_108581715
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    This work, 23D EBS Redeployment, by A1C Jesse Jenny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Minot
    Jesse Jenny
    23D EBS

