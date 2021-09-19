Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-506IN 3/101 Secure Village JRTC

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is prepared to deploy at a moment’s
    notice by land, air or sea, and the Fort Campbell’s training regiments are a
    constant in the mission to keep Soldiers prepared to fight the nation’s wars and
    destroy the enemies of the United States of America. One of these trainings
    being frequent rotations to Joint Readiness Training Center-Fort Polk,
    Louisiana.

    During the first few days of the JRTC rotation, 2-506th Infantry Regiment,
    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) need to secure a
    small town and subdue enemy combatants, who incited anti-American
    propaganda and civilian integration.

    FORSCOM
    JRTC
    101st
    Fort Polk
    Rakkasans

