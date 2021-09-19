2-506IN 3/101 Secure Village JRTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is prepared to deploy at a moment’s

notice by land, air or sea, and the Fort Campbell’s training regiments are a

constant in the mission to keep Soldiers prepared to fight the nation’s wars and

destroy the enemies of the United States of America. One of these trainings

being frequent rotations to Joint Readiness Training Center-Fort Polk,

Louisiana.



During the first few days of the JRTC rotation, 2-506th Infantry Regiment,

3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) need to secure a

small town and subdue enemy combatants, who incited anti-American

propaganda and civilian integration.