The Charlotte Eagles host a soccer camp on Fort Pickett

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment play soccer with Afghan civilians during a soccer camp hosted by the Charlotte Eagles in support of Operation Allies Welcome on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2021. The Charlotte Eagles team is a volunteer organization based out of Charlotte, N.C., which works to bring people together through teaching and coaching soccer. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Corey A. Mathews)
|09.17.2021
|09.20.2021 15:42
|Video Productions
|814583
|210917-M-CM018-1002
|DOD_108581366
|00:01:00
|FORT PICKETT, VA, US
|7
|7
