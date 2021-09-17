Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Charlotte Eagles host a soccer camp on Fort Pickett

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Cpl. Corey Mathews 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment play soccer with Afghan civilians during a soccer camp hosted by the Charlotte Eagles in support of Operation Allies Welcome on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2021. The Charlotte Eagles team is a volunteer organization based out of Charlotte, N.C., which works to bring people together through teaching and coaching soccer. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Corey A. Mathews)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814583
    VIRIN: 210917-M-CM018-1002
    Filename: DOD_108581366
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 

    This work, The Charlotte Eagles host a soccer camp on Fort Pickett, by Cpl Corey Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    Task Force Pickett

