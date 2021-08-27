U.S. Navy Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct en route care training on, Camp Pendleton, California. Aug 27, 2021. ERC training emphasizes the use of a variety of aircraft allowing medical personnel the opportunity to provide care to and from austere environments. (U.S. Video by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 16:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814582
|VIRIN:
|210827-M-FB282-894
|Filename:
|DOD_108581363
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Medical Battalion En Route Care, by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
