    1st Medical Battalion En Route Care

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct en route care training on, Camp Pendleton, California. Aug 27, 2021. ERC training emphasizes the use of a variety of aircraft allowing medical personnel the opportunity to provide care to and from austere environments. (U.S. Video by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814582
    VIRIN: 210827-M-FB282-894
    Filename: DOD_108581363
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 1st Medical Battalion En Route Care, by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corpsman
    U.S. Marine Corps
    1st Marine Logistics group
    Navy
    1st Medical Battalion

