COVID-19 Vaccine Medical Exemption Information for San Antonio Market

The San Antonio Market has stood up the Virtual Medical Exemption Clinic with Army, Navy and Air Force providers who can answer beneficiaries' questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine medical exemptions.



Conditions that may grant exemption include:

- current COVID infection

- had treatment for COVID that included convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies

- have been diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in adults

- suffered a severe allergic reaction or anaphylaxis after the first dose of the COVID vaccine or another vaccine with similar ingredients

- have a heart inflammation diagnosis such as myocarditis or pericarditis



If you are pregnant or nursing and have questions, please call the Virtual Medical Exemption Clinic for guidance.



To receive your COVID vaccine in the San Antonio Market call CAMO at (210) 916-9900 to schedule an appointment or see walk-in hours at www.jbsa.mil/coronavirus.