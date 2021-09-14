Former Wildland Fire-Fighter, now a member of the U.S. Army, returns to a fire line on the Dixie Fire

Spc. Kodi Ziegler, assigned to 2-3 Infantry Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, once a Wildland Fire Fighter out of his home state of Oregon, gets an opportunity to fight fire once again as a member of the U.S. Army while deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response on the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, California. U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands. (U.S. Army Video by 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
