    Former Wildland Fire-Fighter, now a member of the U.S. Army, returns to a fire line on the Dixie Fire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Spc. Kodi Ziegler, assigned to 2-3 Infantry Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, once a Wildland Fire Fighter out of his home state of Oregon, gets an opportunity to fight fire once again as a member of the U.S. Army while deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response on the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, California. U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands. (U.S. Army Video by 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814547
    VIRIN: 210914-A-BM017-2001
    PIN: 210914
    Filename: DOD_108581028
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: NEWPORT, OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Wildland Fire-Fighter, now a member of the U.S. Army, returns to a fire line on the Dixie Fire, by SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon

    NIFC

    2-3 Infantry Battalion

    1-2 SBCT

    WFF

    Dixie Fire

    Joint Force Land Component Command
    NIFC
    WFF
    Dixie Fire
    CAFIRES21
    23 BEB

