Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Homeland Missile Defense System Conducts Successful Launch of Upgraded Boost Vehicle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Video by Stacy Swanson 

    Missile Defense Agency

    The U.S. Missile Defense Agency conducted a successful launch of a Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Ground Based Interceptor (GBI) flying a mock-up of the Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV). This test was the first flight test of a three-stage booster operating in two-stage mode meaning the third stage was not ignited, allowing earlier release of the kill vehicle providing increased battlespace. This new capability is known as a 2-/3-Stage selectable GBI. This capability gives the warfighter greater flexibility in executing the defense of the homeland while significantly increasing the battlespace for successful threat engagement. Using a mock-up of an EKV provided a significant reduction in cost of the test and spared critical defense assets that were not required in this non-intercept test.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814539
    VIRIN: 210912-A-N1234-002
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108580864
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homeland Missile Defense System Conducts Successful Launch of Upgraded Boost Vehicle, by Stacy Swanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Missile Defense Agency

    TAGS

    Missile Defense Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT