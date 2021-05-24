Gardening, Growth & Chickens

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAYES, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Krista Kerry, Airman Dorm Leader, talks about how when she felt stressed or unhappy she used to turn to alcohol. Through what she has learned in the ADAPT program, Kerry learned how to turn to healthier options like gardening and caring for her beloved chickens at her home in Hayes, VA.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 13:00
    Location: HAYES, VA, US 

    ADAPT
    Chickens
    ACC
    Resiliency
    Weight
    Gardening

