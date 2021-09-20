Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Orvis Suicide Prevention Month Video Message on Lethal Means Safety

    09.20.2021

    Video by Katherine Warrick 

    Defense Suicide Prevention Office

    Safe storage of personally-owned firearms and medications can save lives.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 11:35
    This work, Dr. Orvis Suicide Prevention Month Video Message on Lethal Means Safety, by Katherine Warrick, identified by DVIDS

    #suicideprevention

