    Col. Reilman Community Message on COVID-19

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    17th Training Wing commander, Col. Matthew Reilman, highlights some important things Goodfellow is doing to protect people within and outside the installation. He encourages everyone to do their part to keep our local community safe.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814513
    VIRIN: 210916-F-ZB472-268
    Filename: DOD_108580475
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    COVID-19
    Matthew Reilman

