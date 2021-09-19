Staff Sergeant Sadie Jurado and Technical Sergeant Allison Thomas, Boom Operators, 117th Air Refueling Wing, perform preflight checklist procedures at Sumpter Smith Joint Air National Guard Base, Birmingham, AL, September 19, 2021. (Air National Guard video photographed by Staff Sergeant Wesley Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2021 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814460
|VIRIN:
|210919-Z-YV777-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_108579418
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Women in Aviation Module 12, by SSgt Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT