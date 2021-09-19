Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Aviation Module 12

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wesley Jones 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sergeant Sadie Jurado and Technical Sergeant Allison Thomas, Boom Operators, 117th Air Refueling Wing, perform preflight checklist procedures at Sumpter Smith Joint Air National Guard Base, Birmingham, AL, September 19, 2021. (Air National Guard video photographed by Staff Sergeant Wesley Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814460
    VIRIN: 210919-Z-YV777-4001
    Filename: DOD_108579418
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women in Aviation Module 12, by SSgt Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    women in aviation
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    Wesley Jones

