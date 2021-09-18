TSgt. Omar Hay, AFCENT/A5, tells his family's story of displacement and new beginnings.
Hay's family was uprooted during the Iraq invasion of Kuwait and he devoted his time to help those in need during the Afghanistan evacuation.
#EmbraceEquality #PosturetoPrevailTomorrow
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 04:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814450
|VIRIN:
|210918-F-XW046-225
|Filename:
|DOD_108579123
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From Evacuee to Airman, by SSgt Alexandria Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
