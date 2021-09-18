From Evacuee to Airman

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814450" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

TSgt. Omar Hay, AFCENT/A5, tells his family's story of displacement and new beginnings.

Hay's family was uprooted during the Iraq invasion of Kuwait and he devoted his time to help those in need during the Afghanistan evacuation.

#EmbraceEquality #PosturetoPrevailTomorrow