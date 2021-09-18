Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Evacuee to Airman

    QATAR

    09.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lee 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    TSgt. Omar Hay, AFCENT/A5, tells his family's story of displacement and new beginnings.
    Hay's family was uprooted during the Iraq invasion of Kuwait and he devoted his time to help those in need during the Afghanistan evacuation.
    #EmbraceEquality #PosturetoPrevailTomorrow

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 04:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814450
    VIRIN: 210918-F-XW046-225
    Filename: DOD_108579123
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: QA

    PosturetoPrevailTomorrow
    EmbraceEquality

