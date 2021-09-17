3d Reconnaissance Marines conduct parachute operations on Ie Shima

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conduct static line and free-fall jumps out of a KC-130J Hercules on Ie Shima, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Reconnaissance Marines specialize in amphibious reconnaissance, ground reconnaissance, surveillance, battlespace shaping, and raids in support of Marine Divisions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2021 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
