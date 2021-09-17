Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Marines conduct parachute operations on Ie Shima

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conduct static line and free-fall jumps out of a KC-130J Hercules on Ie Shima, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Reconnaissance Marines specialize in amphibious reconnaissance, ground reconnaissance, surveillance, battlespace shaping, and raids in support of Marine Divisions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814449
    VIRIN: 210917-M-WW783-475
    Filename: DOD_108579019
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Marines conduct parachute operations on Ie Shima, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    KC-130J Hercules
    3d Recon
    Paradrop
    3d Marine Division

