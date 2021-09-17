Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Relief and Appointment | 3d MLG conducts Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Logistics Group participate in a Relief and Appointment ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The ceremony is held for Sgt. Maj. Rodger D. Newcomb, the outgoing sergeant major of 3d Marine Logistics Group, and Sgt. Maj. Ryan W. Meltesen, the oncoming sergeant major of 3d MLG. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814448
    VIRIN: 210917-M-LN574-549
    Filename: DOD_108578988
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Relief and Appointment | 3d MLG conducts Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sgt Maj
    Relief and Appointment
    3d MLG

