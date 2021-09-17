U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Logistics Group participate in a Relief and Appointment ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The ceremony is held for Sgt. Maj. Rodger D. Newcomb, the outgoing sergeant major of 3d Marine Logistics Group, and Sgt. Maj. Ryan W. Meltesen, the oncoming sergeant major of 3d MLG. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2021 20:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814448
|VIRIN:
|210917-M-LN574-549
|Filename:
|DOD_108578988
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Relief and Appointment | 3d MLG conducts Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT