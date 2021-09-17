Relief and Appointment | 3d MLG conducts Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814448" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Logistics Group participate in a Relief and Appointment ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The ceremony is held for Sgt. Maj. Rodger D. Newcomb, the outgoing sergeant major of 3d Marine Logistics Group, and Sgt. Maj. Ryan W. Meltesen, the oncoming sergeant major of 3d MLG. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)