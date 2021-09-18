U.S. Army and Brazil join forces at JRTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) talks with leaders of a Brazilian Army Airborne Company during 3BCT’s Joint Readiness Training Center exercise. The purpose of the visit is for the two armies to bilaterally develop knowledge, capabilities and support of current and future

peace-keeping operations.



These partnerships are vital to security and prosperity in the hemisphere and to our collective ability to meet complex global threats and challenges.