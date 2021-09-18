U.S. Army and Brazil join forces at JRTC

3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) talks with leaders of a Brazilian Army Airborne Company during 3BCT’s Joint Readiness Training Center exercise. The purpose of the visit is for the two armies to bilaterally develop knowledge, capabilities and support of current and future
peace-keeping operations.
These partnerships are vital to security and prosperity in the hemisphere and to our collective ability to meet complex global threats and challenges.
