Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Brigade Combat Team host Brazil Army at JRTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) talks with leaders of a Brazilian Army Airborne Company during 3BCT’s Joint Readiness Training Center exercise. The purpose of the visit is for the two armies to bilaterally develop knowledge, capabilities and support of current and future
    peace-keeping operations.

    These partnerships are vital to security and prosperity in the hemisphere and to our collective ability to meet complex global threats and challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 21:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814446
    VIRIN: 210918-A-CT809-133
    Filename: DOD_108578964
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Brigade Combat Team host Brazil Army at JRTC, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    101st
    Army South
    Brazil
    ARSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT