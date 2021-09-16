435th CRS, Polish military open a landing zone at abandoned flight line for AvDet 21-4

Members of the 435th Contingency Response Group and Polish special forces open a landing zone for U.S. Air Force and Polish military aircraft to land at an abandoned flightline near Biala Podlaska, Poland, Sept. 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814425
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-VY348-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108578784
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|BIALA PODLASKA, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
