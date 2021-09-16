Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CRS, Polish military open a landing zone at abandoned flight line for AvDet 21-4

    BIALA PODLASKA, POLAND

    09.16.2021

    Video by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 435th Contingency Response Group and Polish special forces open a landing zone for U.S. Air Force and Polish military aircraft to land at an abandoned flightline near Biala Podlaska, Poland, Sept. 16, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814425
    VIRIN: 210916-F-VY348-1001
    Filename: DOD_108578784
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BIALA PODLASKA, PL 

    This work, 435th CRS, Polish military open a landing zone at abandoned flight line for AvDet 21-4, by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    Interoperability
    Poland
    RAB
    AvDet
    Aviation Detachment Rotation
    435 CRS

