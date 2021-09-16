Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Marine Division Celebrates its 79th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelly Snyder 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division attend the Division’s 79th Anniversary Ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. The Division rededicated its Battle Colors to commemorate its lineage and warriors from the past. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelly Snyder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 16:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814424
    VIRIN: 210916-M-YJ919-002
    Filename: DOD_108578777
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Division Celebrates its 79th Anniversary, by LCpl Kelly Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Camp Hansen
    Legacy
    History
    Battles
    3d Marine Division
    COMMSTRAT
    79th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT