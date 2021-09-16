U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division attend the Division’s 79th Anniversary Ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. The Division rededicated its Battle Colors to commemorate its lineage and warriors from the past. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelly Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 16:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814424
|VIRIN:
|210916-M-YJ919-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108578777
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3d Marine Division Celebrates its 79th Anniversary, by LCpl Kelly Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
