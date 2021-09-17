Bad actors across the country are exploiting the pandemic to enrich themselves—creating schemes to victimize beneficiaries and steal from federal healthcare programs. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, along with our law enforcement partners, participated in a nationwide federal law enforcement action to combat health care fraud across the country and protect beneficiaries from criminals.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 14:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|814419
|VIRIN:
|210917-O-FR919-713
|Filename:
|DOD_108578702
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action, by Tremayne Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT