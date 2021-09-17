2021 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bad actors across the country are exploiting the pandemic to enrich themselves—creating schemes to victimize beneficiaries and steal from federal healthcare programs. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, along with our law enforcement partners, participated in a nationwide federal law enforcement action to combat health care fraud across the country and protect beneficiaries from criminals.