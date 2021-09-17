Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Tremayne Matthews 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    Bad actors across the country are exploiting the pandemic to enrich themselves—creating schemes to victimize beneficiaries and steal from federal healthcare programs. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, along with our law enforcement partners, participated in a nationwide federal law enforcement action to combat health care fraud across the country and protect beneficiaries from criminals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 14:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 814419
    VIRIN: 210917-O-FR919-713
    Filename: DOD_108578702
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action, by Tremayne Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    enforcement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT