RED SEA (Sept. 18, 2021) The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), consisting of the USS Iwo Jima, LHD 7), USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), conducted a passing exercise with the Egyptian Navy guided-missile frigate ENS Taba (FFG 916), Sept. 18. The IWOARG is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)
|09.18.2021
|09.18.2021 14:21
|B-Roll
|814418
|210918-N-WP865-2000
|DOD_108578649
|00:01:44
|RED SEA
|3
|3
This work, IWOARG Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy, by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
