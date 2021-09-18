IWOARG Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210918-N-WP865-2000

RED SEA (Sept. 18, 2021) The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), consisting of the USS Iwo Jima, LHD 7), USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), conducted a passing exercise with the Egyptian Navy guided-missile frigate ENS Taba (FFG 916), Sept. 18. The IWOARG is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)