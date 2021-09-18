Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWOARG Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy

    RED SEA

    09.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210918-N-WP865-2000
    RED SEA (Sept. 18, 2021) The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), consisting of the USS Iwo Jima, LHD 7), USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), conducted a passing exercise with the Egyptian Navy guided-missile frigate ENS Taba (FFG 916), Sept. 18. The IWOARG is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814418
    VIRIN: 210918-N-WP865-2000
    Filename: DOD_108578649
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: RED SEA

    This work, IWOARG Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy, by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    Egyptian Navy
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    ENS Taba
    IWOARG

