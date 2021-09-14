Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Eagle Storm

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    09.14.2021

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Scout Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct sniper operations with M110, XM2010 and M107 - 50 cal. rifles during exercise Eagle Storm in the Croatian Army range “Eugene Kvaternick”, Slunj, Sep. 14, 2021.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe, Africa and Central Command Areas of Responsibility within 18 hours. The Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build stronger relationships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 04:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814412
    VIRIN: 210914-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108578445
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SLUNJ, HR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Eagle Storm, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Scout Platoon
    1st Battalion
    Army
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    U.SArmy
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether
    173rdABN
    RTSDSouth
    StrongAfrica
    COVID19fight
    HHCompany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT