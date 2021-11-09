The Brrrt V1E4

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visits the Idaho Air National Guard at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2021. During his visit he met with Airmen across the wing to discuss issues, concerns and even to give advice on how to become better Idaho National Guardsmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)