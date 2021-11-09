The Brrrt V1E4

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visits the Idaho Air National Guard at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2021. During his visit he met with Airmen across the wing to discuss issues, concerns and even to give advice on how to become better Idaho National Guardsmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

