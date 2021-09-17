Celebrating National POW/MIA recognition day

U.S. service members, former prisoners of war, families, and veterans join together for a National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony outside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept.17, 2021. First established in 1979, through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, National POW/MIA Recognition Day, is an observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been a POW, and to remind the nation of those who are still MIA. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mitchell Ryan)
|09.17.2021
|09.18.2021 01:54
|B-Roll
|00:05:42
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
