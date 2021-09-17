Celebrating National POW/MIA recognition day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814404" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members, former prisoners of war, families, and veterans join together for a National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony outside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept.17, 2021. First established in 1979, through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, National POW/MIA Recognition Day, is an observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been a POW, and to remind the nation of those who are still MIA. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mitchell Ryan)