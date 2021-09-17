Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating National POW/MIA recognition day

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Ryan 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. service members, former prisoners of war, families, and veterans join together for a National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony outside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept.17, 2021. First established in 1979, through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, National POW/MIA Recognition Day, is an observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been a POW, and to remind the nation of those who are still MIA. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mitchell Ryan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814404
    VIRIN: 210917-A-KI027-001
    Filename: DOD_108578338
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating National POW/MIA recognition day, by SGT Mitchell Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National
    Veterans
    Hawaii
    Military
    POW/MIA Day
    DPAA

