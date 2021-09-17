This past week everyone was able to witness Warriors from different branches of service come together to participate in the 1st ever Military Adaptive Sports Virtual Challenge.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2021 22:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814384
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-YF138-093
|PIN:
|210917
|Filename:
|DOD_108578059
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Adaptive Sports Virtual Challenge Week Recap, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
