International Seapower Symposium Greeting

210917-N-XA496-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 17, 2021) United Kingdom Commodore Phil Nash talks about his visit to the 24th International Seapower Symposium in Newport, Rhode Island. Hosted by the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, ISS provides a forum for dialogue that bolsters maritime security by providing opportunities for international heads of navies and coast guards to collaborate, develop trust, and further maritime training. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams/Released)
