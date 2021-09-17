Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Seapower Symposium Greeting

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    210917-N-DE439-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 17, 2021) Brazil Adm. Garnier Santos talks about his visit to the 24th International Seapower Symposium in Newport, Rhode Island. Hosted by the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, ISS provides a forum for dialogue that bolsters maritime security by providing opportunities for international heads of navies and coast guards to collaborate, develop trust, and further maritime training. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring /Released)

    Category: Greetings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Seapower Symposium Greeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Events
    ISS-24

