    US Northern Command Medical Response Team Supports University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Hospital

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Video by Spc. James Alegria 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Vela, a respiratory therapist out of Fort Hood, Texas, talks about his experience working with his civilian counterparts at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas, Sept. 14, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James Alegria)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2021 17:57
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

