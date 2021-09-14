US Northern Command Medical Response Team Supports University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Vela, a respiratory therapist out of Fort Hood, Texas, talks about his experience working with his civilian counterparts at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas, Sept. 14, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2021 17:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814367
|VIRIN:
|210914-A-HV314-002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108577883
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT